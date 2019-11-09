VACC files homicide raps vs Aquino anew

Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) on Friday filed anew a homicide case against former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III over the botched 2015 Mamasapano operation which saw 44 members of the Special Action Force (SAF) and several civilians killed.

VACC legal counsel Ferdinand Topacio, who accompanied family members of the slain SAF 44 in filing the complaint, said he hoped that under “a fair and impartial Ombudsman,” the victims will attain justice.

VACC filed the complaint-affidavit despite a recent unanimous ruling of the Supreme Court last month that “there is no probable cause to charge private respondents with reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide.”—PATRICIA DENISE M. CHIU