P340-K worth of illegal drugs seized from 17-year-old boy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 17-year-old boy was the target of a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) at Lower Kawayan, Barangay Sambag 2 around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Confiscated from the boy were packs of shabu weighing at least 50 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P340,000.

Leia Alcantara, public information officer (PIO) of PDEA-7, said the boy was arrested back in 2016 by operatives from the Abellana Police Station for the same case of illegal drug peddling.

He was only 14 years old then.

Alcantara said PDEA-7 had placed the boy under surveillance for a week before the operation.

A concerned citizen reported the involvement of the boy in the illegal drug trade.

The boy could allegedly dispose 500 grams of drugs a week.

As of this posting, the boy is staying inside PDEA-7’s detention form for children in conflict with the law since he is still a minor.

Alcantara said they are now coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on appropriate tests and procedures they need to undertake. / celr