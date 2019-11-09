SHS-AdC Magis Eagles secure twice-to-beat advantage in Cesafi High School hoop

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles assured themselves of a twice-to-beat advantage after streaking past defending champions University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters in the Cesafi High School game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Mike Boniel topscored for SHS-AdC with 19 points.

The win put SHS-AdC, UC and University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers in a triple tie as each now held an 8-2 win-loss record.

The triple tie had to be broken using the Olympic Quotient System to determine the seedings. However, because UC won over UV by 41 points last September 10, they retain the top spot.

UV may have won over SHS-AdC but only by nine points.

Thus, UV drops to third while SHS-AdC takes the second spot.