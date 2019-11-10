What’s there to love about Stand Up Poetry?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Poetry has been one of the many mediums for people to express how they feel.

In writing poems, one should be able to get the message across.

But poetry has been taken to a different level with the popularity of Stand Up Poetry also known as Spoken Words.

Here in Cebu, a group called Almost Poets Society, has been doing stand up poetry in venues located around province and they have started to attract attention.

Cho Camomot, one of the founding members of APS, shared with CDN Digital why stand up poetry was able to immediately catch attention and different it is with the traditional form of written poetry.

“Written poetry needs time to take in and understand the metaphors and all the complexity within it whereas in spoken word you need to balance all of those in a short span of time that the audience can easily understand,” says Camomot.

Freedom— reading the words you wrote gives you that sense of freedom to pour your heart out and to express how you feel. You don’t have to worry about space limitation. All that you need is to have a microphone and a spotlight pointed at. This is your time to be free and express what and how you feel.

Fun— unlike your regular dose of reading poems, this kind of poetry infuses a lot of amazing things and ideas like how one can read it in the most creative way or how one can read it in the most heart-shattering way. It is fun to be able to excite ourselves on how to deal with the kind of poem read.

Therapeutic— it gives you that feeling of not being alone. It surprises you that once you’ve start talking, your audience reacts to what you are saying. You will get to see that they too share your sentiments. They relate to whatever you went through or is going through.

Connection— you have this genuine and instant connection between you and the crowd. You get to let them see the real you, no masks on, just you. Your real emotions unravel in front of them allowing them to connect with you.

Easier to understand— in stand up poetry it is a lot easier for the poet to get the message across. Your proximity allows the audience to understand the poem word by word.

Stand up poetry is slowly gaining popularity in the literary arts.

A new medium for us, creatives, to let our minds and hearts speak when actions fail us. /dcb