Price of sayote in Benguet plummets as low as P2 per kilo due to oversupply

MANILA, Philippines — The price of sayote in Benguet province has reportedly dropped to as low as P2 per kilo due to oversupply.

In recent posts on social media, Tagani Philippines said that there is an “oversupply” of the vegetable in Benguet and sayote farmers in Benguet still have “tons” to harvest.

“They (sayote) are currently being bought at P2 per kilogram by middlemen. The farmers still have TONS of sayote to harvest,” Tagani said in a post.

Tagani, a digital agribusiness firm, urged consumers to buy 10 kilos of sayote at P180. /je

BENGUET’S SAYOTE FARMERS NEED YOUR HELP!! There is an OVERSUPPLY of sayote in Benguet. They are currently being bought at P2/kg by middlemen. The farmers still have TONS of sayote to harvest. Pls buy at P180/10kg. For bulk orders, please contact TMGS at 09059691837. pic.twitter.com/TPRzIM0E7N — #SupportFilipinoFarmers (@TaganiPH) November 6, 2019

BENGUET’S SAYOTE FARMERS NEED YOUR HELP!!There is an OVERSUPPLY of sayote in Benguet. They are currently being bought… Posted by Tagani Philippines on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Good day, A farmer friend in benguet asked me to sell their sayote in a reasonsble price. May oversupply sa sayote… Posted by The Murang Gulay Shop on Wednesday, November 6, 2019