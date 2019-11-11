Police hunt suspects in killing of two persons in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Pardo police is conducting a hot pursuit operation on the four suspects involved in a shooting incident in Sitio Cabancalan 1, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, on Sunday evening, November 10, 2019.

The suspects, who were boarded on scooter type, white motorcycles, shot Victoriano Oralde Gabaca, 22 and another male who was a minor along the road of the barangay before fleeing towards the south of Cebu.

According to Police Chief Master Sergeant Rodulfo Bolambao, of Pardo police, the emergency response team immediately brought Gabaca and the other victim to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) but both were declared dead on arrival (DOA).

Gabica sustained one gunshot wound in his head while the minor was hit eight times in different parts of his body.

Quoting witnesses in the area, Bolambao said the two victims were just on board a pedicab owned by Gabica that was parked at the side of the road.

Suddenly, two motorcycles with two men onboard each, wearing jackets and full-faced helmets arrived.

Bolambao said that the backriders from both motorcycles quickly got off, pulled out their guns and shot Gabaca and the minor.

During the initial investigation, the authorities found 12 empty shells from a possible .45 caliber pistol.

Bolambao said they are still determining the motive of the killing but are looking into the backgrounds of the victim and their possible involvement in illegal activities. /bmjo