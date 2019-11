Jokic hits late jumper, Nuggets beat Timberwolves in OT

MINNEAPOLIS — Nikola Jokic hit a fadeaway jumper with 2.4 seconds left to give the Denver Nuggets a 100-98 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday (Monday morning, November 11, 2019, Philippine time).

Jokic had 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists to help Denver win its fourth straight game. Will Barton had 13 points, including a pair of 3s in overtime, and 12 rebounds. Paul Millsap scored all 14 of his points during a big third-quarter run and had 10 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 16 rebounds for Minnesota. Towns sent it to overtime with a corner 3, but the Wolves shot a season-low 13.3% from 3-point range and 35.1% overall from the field.

Andrew Wiggins added 25 points in Minnesota’s third loss in four games.

76ERS 114, HORNETS 106

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 18 points and nine rebounds, Al Horford scored 15 points and Philadelphia beat Charlotte to snap a three-game losing streak.

Furkan Korkmaz scored 17 points and keyed a Sixers’ run in the third quarter in their return home from a four-game trip. Korkmaz hit a 3 with just 0.4 seconds left to beat Portland for the lone win on the trip.

Cody Zeller had 24 points for the Hornets.

PACERS 109, MAGIC 102

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in Indiana’s victory over Orlando,

Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. Warren scored 19 points each to help the Pacers win for the sixth time in seven games. Doug McDermott had 18 points and T.J. McConnell added 12 points and eight assists.

Evan Fournier scored 22 points to lead Orlando. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 17 rebounds.

BUCKS 121, THUNDER 119

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points and 16 rebounds to help Milwaukee rally and beat Oklahoma City.

Antetokounmpo scored 24 points in the second half. Eric Bledsoe added 25 points and nine assists for the Bucks, who have won five of six.

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 22 for the Thunder, who had won three straight home games.

Oklahoma City’s Danilo Gallinari hit a 3-pointer with 32.3 seconds left to tie the game at 114, but Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez made a 3-pointer at the other end with 24.5 seconds remaining.

Gallinari missed a clean look at a 3, before Milwaukee’s George Hill made two free throws with 10.5 seconds left to put the Bucks in control.

CAVALIERS 108, KNICKS 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 31 points and Cleveland beat New York.

Kevin Love and Jordan Clarkson each added 17 points for Cleveland (4-5), which has its first winning streak of the season. The Cavaliers were coming off a 113-100 win over Washington on Friday.

Julius Randle had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Alonzo Trier added 13 points for New York (2-8).

SUNS 138, NETS 112

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points and hit four 3-pointers, Ricky Rubio added a season-high 22 points and 12 assists and Phoenix routed Brooklyn.

Booker was 10 of 14 from the field, making 4 of 5 3-pointers, hit all three of his free throws and had nine assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 points, rookie Cameron Johnson had a career-high 15. The Suns trailed just once, at 1-0.

The Suns won for the fourth time in five games and ended the Nets’ four-game winning streak in Phoenix.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 18 points. Kyrie Irving finished with 15 points on 7-of-16 shooting.

The Suns made 10 of their first 11 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers. Phoenix led by 20 points in the quarter.