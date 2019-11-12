Santo Niño at 500 launching: An opportunity to learn PH’s Christian faith’s history

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The quincentennial celebrations on the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines will be another opportunity to learn about the history of the Christian faith and the Filipinos.

On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, the Augustinian priests of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño will lead the launching of the 500-year anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the country, which will also mark 500 years of devotion to the Holy Child.

The Santo Niño is the oldest Catholic image in the country. Ferdinand Magellan gave the image as a gift to Queen Juana of Cebu after their mass conversion to Catholicism.

The launching, which will mark the series of activities leading to the celebration in 2021, will kick-off with a conference that will tackle about the faith and devotion of the Filipinos to the Holy Child since its arrival in 1521.

The discussions will be lead by Augustinian priest, Fr. Arnel Dizon, at 3 p.m. inside the Basilica. The registration of participants will begin at 2 p.m.

Around 700 participants may be accommodated inside the Basilica.

Lora Manigos, project coordinator for Santo Niño at 500 Years, said those who would not be able to enter the Basilica for the conference might stay in the pilgrim center where LED monitors would be installed so they could still listen to the discussion.

The conference will be followed by a Holy Mass, which will be celebrated by the Papal Nuncio to the Philippines, Most Reverend Gabriele Caccia.

Around 500 policemen will be deployed by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to secure the event.

Portions of Osmeña Boulevard, Burgos, Magallanes, Legaspi, and Jakosalem Streets, which surround the Basilica, will be closed from 8 a.m. until the end of the activities in the evening.

A no backpack policy will also be observed inside the Basilica starting noon until throughout the launching./dbs