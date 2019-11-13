Pagasa: TD Ramon may dampen quincentennial launch

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Those who wish to take part in the launching of the quincentennial celebration of the arrival of Christianity better bring their rain gear with them.

This as light to moderate rains brought by the extension of Tropical Depression Ramon is expected on Wednesday afternoon, November 13, 2019.

Netherlen Seletrero, a weather specialist at the Mactan Station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said isolated rains may occur anytime today due to the rainclouds brought by TD Ramon.

As of 8 a.m., Seletrero said rain showers are already experienced in Camotes Islands and parts of Bohol province.

“We expect that for today, we will certainly have cloudy skies and scattered light to moderate rains here in Central Visayas. Because we are affected by the extensions of the clouds of TD Ramon, there will be high chances of rains any time of the day,” Seletrero said.

The Augustinians of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, who will be leading the launching activities, earlier said umbrellas will be provided for those who will not be accommodated inside the Church and will have to stay at the pilgrim center.

The quincentennial celebration launch will kick off with a public conference on the devotion of Filipinos to the Child Jesus since 1521 at 3 p.m. The registration for those who will hear the discussion starts at 2 p.m.

The conference will be followed by a Holy Mass, which will be celebrated by the Papal Nuncio to the Philippines, Most Reverend Gabriele Caccia.

While no gale warning has been hoisted in Central Visayas, Seletrero warned operators of small sea vessels to be extra cautious since moderate to strong winds are still expected due to the tropical depression.

TD Ramon, as of 4 a.m., is at 505 kilometers East of Borongan, Eastern Samar. It is moving West Northwest at 15 kilometers per hour with maximum sustain winds of 55 kph and gustiness of 70 kph.

The state weather bureau said TD Ramon is expected to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 24 hours.

On Friday, November 15, the would-be tropical storm Ramon may make landfall in Northern Luzon and weaken back to a tropical depression and eventually dissipate. /bmjo