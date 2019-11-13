PADS raises close to P300K from half marathon event

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Almost P300,000 was raised from the 1st Synergy Marine Group – PADS Half Marathon 2019 held last Sunday, November 10, 2019.

The fund-raising event for the benefit of the building of the Philippine Accessible Disability Services (PADS) Adaptive Sports and Recreational Rehabilitation Center gathered over 1,500 runners at the SM City Cebu north parking area.

“We are very thankful to the runners and our partners who supported our event,” said John Paul “JP” Maunes, the founder of PADS.

“We look forward to have their names (runners) encrypted on the walls of our center someday once we’ve started with its construction,” Maunes added.

According to Maunes, they are hoping that the half marathon event will become an annual event, the same as their other events—dragonboat racing, wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball.

“We still look forward to collaborate with our stake holders in the community to make this dream possible for PADS so our athletes and any PWD can find a home in our center. A venue that will be accessible and free for them,” added Maunes.

Maunes further added that “we are truly thankful to Synergy Marine Group Inc for being our presentor for this fundraising event. We look forward to collaborate with them and to our event partners next year.”

Aside from raising funds for their planned rehabilitation center, the event also paved the way for another avenue for the PWDs to showcase their skills as there were also categories dedicated to them. /bmjo