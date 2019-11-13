Celebrate Thanksgiving at UNO

Cebu City- With the Christmas season already in full swing, the Thanksgiving celebration is surely right around the corner.

On November 28, prepare yourself for an awesome feast like no other as Waterfront Cebu treats its valued guests and clients at UNO with classic Thanksgiving favorites for only PHP 998.00 nett/person.

Prepared by the hotel’s exceptional culinary team, guests will surely enjoy a special Thanksgiving-themed lunch and dinner buffet featuring the holiday’s classic and well-loved dishes such as roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, leg of ham and other delectable dishes.

Never miss out the opportunity to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with your family and friends here at the center of it all, and be sure to call (032) 232-6888 (local 8064) for reservations.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates can be found at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, the hotel can be reached at (032) 232-6888.