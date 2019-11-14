Bizwoman continues to provide Cebuanos their own ‘Me Time’ with nail salon business

Faye Louise Veloso has been exposed to the business industry at a young age.

Veloso may be miles away from her nail salon business, but she still finds time to manage it despite her hectic schedule.

Veloso continues to manage her “Nail Play & Beauty Lounge” here in Cebu despite her being based in Australia.

Despite the distance, she carries on with her mission to provide Cebuanos their own “Me Time” with her nail salon business.

Located at the back of a lifestyle-dining strip in One Paseo, along the posh Maria Luisa Road, Nail Play has been providing Cebuanos affordable manicure and pedicure sessions.

At a starting price of P200, it offers more than just the basic with its imported and grade A nail lacquers, five-start service, and an ambiance that brings serenity to a whole new level.

Work experience

After moving to Sydney with her family in 2000, Veloso has started working throughout mid-high school and through her university days.

Every during breaks, she tries to balance study and work.

“I didn’t take a break during final exams since I was so used to balancing study and work,” said Veloso.

After she earned her bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Macquarie University in Sydney, she immediately applied for a job and a large global investment firm in Sydney.

Veloso was based in its property arm section that focused on shopping center assets.

From there, her varied experiences in working at an ice cream store, restaurant, cafe, shoe retailer and department store gained pivotal moments for her to run her own business.

Passion for holistic health

“In passionate about holistic health, understanding people, and I love to learn new things,” said Veloso.

These contributed to developing the traits of a budding business owner in a booming industry in Cebu City.

With Nail Play salon, Veloso continues to ignite her passion for providing affordable services towards the community.

“We aim to serve more Cebuanos through our competitive prices. Our goal is to make every customer feel confident and relaxed with their new nails,” said Veloso.

For over five years, Nail Play has offered the best affordable nail service experience in the community.

“Our prices are the most competitive, and we provide the best excellent service,” said Veloso in a separate interview.

Once you make your way to the salon, its friendly staff members greet you while handling a rolled wet towel.

After choosing the kinds of service you desire, a glass of lemon or a cup of tea will be served to you.

According to Veloso, the salon is designed to relax and pamper its customers after a long day.

Aside from its nail services, they also offer beauty and pampering services like Signature Mink Eyelash Extensions, waxing, as well as hair styling treatment and instant makeover.

A Sparty (spa+party) can also be arranged for those who want to have a private spa party with friends.

Nail Play & Beauty Lounge is open daily from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Now as they reach half a decade, Veloso is happy to announce that they offer NailPlay Loyalty Cards. While pampering yourself, you also earn extra complimentary rewards.

“This year in light of our fifth anniversary, we want to reward our loyal and very important customers with our NailPlay Loyalty Cards. Simply spend P500 and get a stamp, earn five stamps and you receive a free BasicPlay Manicure or Pedicure on your next visit,” said Veloso.

Christmas vouchers that are great for gift giving can also be bought.

Vouchers worth P500 are sold at only P450, while vouchers worth P1000 are sold for only P850. These are valid until July 1, 2020.

Pamper yourself at Nail Play & Beauty Lounge and experience a whole new definition of “Me Time.”/dbs