Capitol employees to receive P5k cash gift, 14th month on Nov. 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The blessings come early for the over 1,500 regular and casual employees of the Cebu provincial government.

This as they are set to receive their 14th-month pay and a P5,000 cash gift on November 15, 2019.

Provincial Treasurer Roy Salubre said they will already start releasing the 14th-month pay and the cash gift for all regular and casual employees.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued a memorandum on November 11, 2019, directing the provincial treasurer, budget officer, and accountant to already process the disbursement of the said incentives.

“As directed by the Governor, the 14th-month pay [and cash gift] will be released no earlier than November 15. We will try our best to release it tomorrow,” Salubre said on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

The over 800 outsourced medical and clerical employees, meanwhile, will have to claim their 13th-month pay from LServ Corp, the outsourcing agency that supply personnel for the Capitol.

They are also not qualified to receive the cash gift.

The Capitol started outsourcing 359 clerical and 443 medical personnel from LServ since October 1, 2019.

Although they are working for the Capitol, a government office, the outsourced personnel are considered as private employees since they were hired by LServ and not the Capitol. /bmjo