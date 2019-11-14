Ateneo de Cebu off to Cesafi high school basketball finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Sacred Heart School (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles are back in the Cesafi High School finals after scoring a 48-41 victory over last year’s runner-up University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers in their semifinals game on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Leobert Andrew “LA” Casinillo towed the Magis Eagles with 10 points.

Ateneo de Cebu will next face the winner of the other semifinal series between the defending champion University of Cebu and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation, whose series was pushed to a rubbermatch slated Saturday, November 16, 2019.

UV was in control of the ball game early on, posting a nine-point lead in the first quarter, 25-16, and settling for a five-point advantage going into the halftime break, 35-30.

The Magis Eagles started climbing back into the game after a motivational speech by coach Rommel Rasmo in the locker room at halftime.

Casinillo said Rasmo told them to focus on the ballgame and not be bothered by the noise brought about by the drummers of UV in the stands.

The pep talk worked as the Magis Eagles finally tied the ballgame at 38-all courtesy of Raffy Celis, who converted one of his gift shots with 2:52 remaining in the final canto.

A rainbow show by Albert John “AJ” Sacayan gave UV hope but it was the last points that the UV Baby Lancers could score as Casinillo and Mike Boniel converted their charities to hand SHS-AdC a finals ticket.