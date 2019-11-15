Gullas: DPWH to suspend work on Bulacao Bridge for SEA Games torch run

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas has ordered the suspension of the road work conducted by the Department of Public Work and Highways (DPWH) at the Bulacao Bridge on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Gullas, in a Facebook post on November 14, 2019, said the road work was not coordinated with the city government since the project was conducted by the DPWH Cebu City Engineering District.

Bulacao Bridge links the cities of Cebu and Talisay.

The mayor complained that traffic has worsened in his city because of the uncoordinated project.

On November 15, 2019, Gullas posted on his facebook page that the DPWH has “finally” coordinated with the city government and they agreed to adjust the schedule for the road work.

“The contractor and DPWH officials have apologized for the blunder and they committed to finish the rehab project ASAP. So this is what we agreed on: They will suspend work tomorrow morning and afternoon kay ako tanaw ma traffic gyod ta kay (I think that the traffic will be heavy because) part of the SRP will be closed tomorrow for the SEA Games,” said Gullas in his Facebook post.

The DPWH also said they will only work on the bridge from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily so they will not hinder traffic especially during peak hours.

Furthermore, on the time they will not be working, the lane will still be passable because the DPWH will “safely” cover the areas they have worked on.

“They commit and promise to finish the project before December 15, 2019 just before the Christmas shopping spree begins,” said Gullas.

Gullas assured city residents that he was closely monitoring the rehabilitation works being done on the bridge to ensure that DPWH and their contractors would adhere to the commitments it made with the city government. /elb