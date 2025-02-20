Probe ongoing to identify suspects of Buhisan shooting

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu City are further investigations into the shooting in Brgy. Buhisan, Cebu City that wounded a motorcycle rider on Wednesday, February 19.

The incident, perpetrated by still unidentified assailants onboard a motorcycle, reportedly happened at past 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police reports revealed that one of the gunmen shot the 20-year-old victim as he was about to park his motorcycle along Sitio Camperville.

According to authorities, the victim’s passenger managed to jump off when the shooting took place.

The victim was shot in the back and leg and was later brought to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspects quickly fled after the shooting.

Cebu City Police Office Deputy Director for Operations Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay told reporters on Thursday, February 20, that the investigation is still ongoing.

Macatangay revealed that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area captured the incident.

The footage would help police gather information on the description of the assailants, she added.

Macatangay also said that the footage showed that there was an intent to kill the victim.

As of this writing, police are probing the circumstances of the shooting incident and working to identify the perpetrators. / mme

