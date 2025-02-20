PRISAA Regional Finals set to return to Cebu this March

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) Regional Finals will return to Cebu this March, marking the province’s hosting comeback after skipping a year to allow Bohol to organize the regional meet.

This competition is slated this March 1 and March 2. It will determine the schools and athletes who will represent Region 7 (Central Visayas) in the national PRISAA games.

Central Visayas is the reigning national champion after dominating last year’s tournament.

According to PRISAA Region 7 secretariat Bernard Ricablanca, the dates for the meet have been confirmed, but the official event schedule is still being finalized and will be announced soon.

This year’s PRISAA Region 7 Finals will also be the first without the participation of Negros Oriental schools, particularly those from Dumaguete, following the formation of the Negros Island Region (NIR). As a result, only Cebu and Bohol PRISAA schools will compete in the two-day regional meet.

“The final date for PRISAA 7 Regionals is March 1 and 2, with Cebu as the host. Dumaguete will no longer be included since they are now part of NIR. Only Cebu and Bohol PRISAA schools will participate,” Ricablanca told CDN Digital.

To recall, PRISAA Region 7 dominated the PRISAA National Games last July in Legazpi City, Albay, finishing at the top of the medal tally with 119 gold, 73 silver, and 65 bronze medals.

Western Visayas (Region 6) placed second with 79 gold, 38 silver, and 55 bronze medals, while the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) finished third with 54 gold, 46 silver, and 54 bronze medals.

Typically, the majority of the athletes and teams representing Region 7 in the national games come from Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) champions. / mme

