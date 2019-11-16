Masked men rob Consolacion gas station; P180-K taken from office vault

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three masked men on board a motorcycle robbed a gasoline station in Barangay Cansaga, Consolacion town around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 16.

Police Corporal Roel Aquino of Consolacion Police Station said the men carted away at least P180,000 cash which the robbers found inside the office vault.

Aquino said Cheryl Pongautan was the guard-on-duty when the incident happened.

In Pongautan’s testimony, Aquino said the lady guard was sitting outside the office of the gas station, located on the National Highway, when the three wearing masked on board a motorcycle arrived and pointed their guns toward her.

Aquino said one man approached Pongautan and bound her hands with a zip tie.

After making sure that Pongautan cannot call for help, Aquino said the two men broke the doorknob and entered the office.

Reports did not say the length of time the masked men were inside the office.

The men eventually went out and immediately boarded the motorcycle and left the gasoline station.

According to Aquino, Pongautan’s testimony said that she had her back to the office door and did not see the perpetrators exit with a bag filled with cash.

Aquino said they are looking for closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages near the gasoline station to help identify the robbers.

He said Consolacion police officers are now conducting a follow-up investigation to trace where the suspects were headed after allegedly committing the crime.

Aquino said they invited Pongautan, the guard-on-duty, to the police station to conduct further questioning about the incident. / celr