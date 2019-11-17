Awaken the strong woman in you

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Self-worth is often neglected when in a relationship.

Falling in love sometimes kills the fighter in us and that should not be the case.

If you feel like you are not taken seriously in your relationship, open that door and walk out. You deserve someone better.

A strong woman like you and I never begs for attention or love. Read on.

Zero tolerance for being unwanted— I mean, who would want to be in a relationship when you start to feel that your partner is no longer treating you right. Not good in pretending— a strong woman always speaks of her heart’s desire. If she wants to be happy, believe me, she will make sure that she is indeed happy. A strong woman never masks her emotions. She doesn’t like pretending because that’s just for cowards. Puts themselves first— before you can really commit to becoming someone’s partner, go on and check on the things that make you happy. You know what you want and what you need. Never hesitate to do it for yourself. That’s not being selfish, that’s what you call self-love. Learn to love yourself first before sharing that feeling to others. No time for petty fights— if the fights are repetitive, then you know someone is not doing their part. No one’s listening anymore and that’s just downright toxic. Don’t try to fix a relationship that is no longer worth fixing. Knowing better— we often think that the man that we have been with for years is already the one for us, but a strong woman knows better. If that man can’t be any better, you are guaranteed that this woman will walk out that door because she knows that she deserves someone better.

Being a strong woman does not necessarily mean that you have to lift those weights at the gym or run for miles.

A strong woman can look like any fragile lady seated beside you in a cafe, but she definitely knows her self-worth and she will not settle for less.

Remember it is better to be strong and independent than to fight the wrong battles./ dcb