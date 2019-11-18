New low-pressure area nears

A new low-pressure area (LPA) east of the country is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this week as Tropical Storm Ramon continues to threaten northern Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the new weather disturbance was estimated at 2,210 kilometers east of Visayas. Since this LPA was still over Pacific Ocean, it is expected to gain more strength and eventually become a tropical cyclone, which will have the local name Sarah.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, Pagasa weather specialist Ana Clauren also dispelled false information on an upcoming supertyphoon, and asked the public to refrain from sharing misleading information over social media, since it is not officially from Pagasa.

Meanwhile, Ramon slightly accelerated on Sunday, moving west at 15 km per hour. It was last spotted at 285 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora province, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Clauren said Ramon was expected to make landfall between Monday night and Tuesday morning over Cagayan province, where it would eventually weaken into a tropical depression.

As of Sunday, tropical cyclone signal No. 1 has been raised over the provinces of Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Isabela and northern Aurora, particularly over Dilasag, Casiguran and Dinalungan.

Pagasa also declared a gale warning over the seaboards of these areas.