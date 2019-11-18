Garcia says proposed budget still valid despite Rentuza’s with reservation signature

CEBU CITY–Although acting City Treasurer Arlene Rentuza signed the proposed P10.4-billion 2020 budget with reservation, the proposed budget would still be valid, Cebu City Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia said during the budget hearing held Monday, November 18.

Rentuza explained that when the budget was presented to her for signature, she made the “qualification by writing with reservation” because she was never invited to the local finance committee meetings.

“During the time the local finance committee was crafting the budget, it was inherent in my position as one of my tasks to sit in the committee,” she said.

Rentuza clarified that she could not defend the source of funds indicated in the budget proposal because she would not know how the figures were computed or how it was determined.

“So, I don’t want to come here to defend the sources without knowing exactly what it was all about,” she said.

Rentuza also noted that there was an item in the proposed budget identifying P1.5 billion from the sale of South Road Properties as a funding source, which she wanted to clarify.

She told the budget committee that when she talked with the acting City Accountant Mark Jason Tirol, the latter informed her that the amount was only P1.09 billion.

Then, Rentuza said there was a pending case filed against the sale of SRP land.

Garcia then maintained that the proposed budget had remained valid and in legal effect even if Rentuza signed it with reservation.

Since the local finance committee prepared the budget, a with reservation comment if one member would not invalidate it, he added.

When Garcia asked Rentuza for her opinion in the matter, the latter said it would be up to the regulatory body to determine the validity and legality of the budget./dbs