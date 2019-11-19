Guy in Dumaguete shows us how to enjoy a party even when we’re not in the party

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you ever tried asking your parents if you could spend a night with your friends?

Yes, right? But oftentimes we get no for an answer.

That’s normal. They’re just concerned for our safety.

So this guy from Dumaguete City showed everyone that you can still have fun even if you are a hundred feet away from a party.

Netizen Zhuany, 32, shared on her Facebook account on November 2, 2019 this video of a man dancing from his room, looking over the crowded street full of party goers.

Watch it here:

“We just caught a glimpse of him in my peripheral view so that’s when I started taking videos of him dancing,” says Zhuany of her video she posted with a caption “kanang di ka sugtan mang disco sa imong mama ba.” (When you’re not allowed to go to the disco by your mom.)

As of November 19 at 9:20 a.m. the video has already been viewed 145,000 times, 3,000 reactions and 4,500 shares.

Netizen Yong Yong Kenan commented, “In-ani nalaman sa inyo gyud kung di sugtan haha.” (This is how it is when you’re not allowed haha.)

To the guy dancing his heart out in his room, you will have your time, buddy!

Dance away! /bmjo