Lapu-Lapu celebrates fiesta: No work on November 20, no classes on November 20 and 21

LAPU-LAPU City, Cebu — Students in Lapu-Lapu public schools will have a two-day break after Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan declared a suspension of classes on November 20 and 21 as the city celebrates its fiesta on November 21.

Chan also declared a suspension of work for government offices in the city but only for November 20, the day before the city’’s fiesta.

“Naandan naman god na magpreparar ang mga Oponganon sa bisperas sa pista ug mao nay busy na adlaw,” said Chan on the reason he only declared a suspension of work on November 20.

(It has been the practice of most Oponganons to prepare and celebrate the fiesta in their homes on the bisperas or a day before the actual fiesta day and that is the busy day for them.)

He said that the suspension of work a day before the city’s fiesta would be subject to the limitations provided by law.

Offices with frontline services must have a skeletal force that will work in shifts.

Offices tasked as first emergency responders, maintenance of peace and order, traffic management, solid waste management, hospital services and clean and green service are not covered by the suspension of work.

Work for city government offices will resume on fiesta day, November 21.

Meanwhile, Chan’s order to suspend classes on November 20 and 21 aims to also spare pupils and students from traffic congestion, difficulty in securing transportation and convenience in going to and coming from the schools, classes in public schools in Lapu-Lapu City from pre-school to senior high school.

Classes in all levels of the Lapu-Lapu City College are also suspended today and tomorrow.

However, to complete the school days as prescribed by the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education, he said make up classes would be undertaken.

Suspension of classes in private schools is left to the sound discretion of the school management./dbs