Beep routes from Talisay to Mandaue City and Cebu City eyed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The city government of Talisay is looking into two routes that bus-jeepneys (Beep) may take if they start plying the city’s roads.

The proposed routes are from Barangay Linao to Parkmall in Mandaue City via the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) and North Reclamation Area (NRA) and from Lawaan II to the Cebu IT Park via Cebu Business Park.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said he will ask the city council to draft a resolution endorsing the said routes which they will have to submit to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for approval and implementation.

“We need a resolution from the Talisay City Council endorsing the following routes to the LTFRB and the provincial Capitol…To be clear this will just be an endorsement of the routes. The final say would have to be LTFRB,” Gullas said in a post in his official Facebook page.

Gullas said he will also consult with the chief executives of the cities of Mandaue and Cebu since the proposed bus-jeepney routes will be entering the two metro cities’ jurisdictions.

If a resolution endorsing the routes will already be approved by the Talisay City Council, the Provincial Board will also need to pass a resolution endorsing the routes before it will be submitted to LTFRB.

“We still have a long way to go, but I assure you that I will do my part in making this a reality. I will talk to respective mayors and seek their stand on the issue. I will ask the Talisay city council for the proper legislation through resolutions endorsing the proposed routes,” Gullas said.

“I will visit the provincial Capitol and talk to the board members on their stand on the issue and explain to them that our constituents in Talisay and even in the South need this. If all of that will be done we will leave it to LTFRB to work for the benefit of all,” he added. /bmjo