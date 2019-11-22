PAL plane forced to return to LAX due to ‘technical problem’

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine Airlines (PAL) plane was forced to return back to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Friday (Philippine time) after experiencing a “technical problem” shortly after take-off.

“We confirm that our Philippine Airlines Flight PR113 , departing from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) approximately 11:12 a.m. local time for a flight to Manila, landed safely at LAX after experiencing a technical problem in one of its engines shortly after take-off,” PAL said in a statement.

PAL said there were no reported injuries and assured that all 347 passengers and 18 crew members were safe.

“All 347 passengers and 18 crew members are safe and were able to disembark from the airplane using regular airstairs. Our operation teams are assisting passengers and will provide medical support as needed, although there is no reports of injuries,” it said.

“The flight involved a Boeing 777 aircraft with registry number RP-C7775… We affirm that safety is our top priority and that Philippine Airlines is fully cooperating with the concerned airport and aviation authorities,” it added.

Edited by MUF