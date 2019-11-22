PRO-7 to strengthen campaign against vape use in public areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said that it will continue to strengthen the campaign against the use of e-cigarettes or vapes in public areas in the region.

On Friday morning, November 22, 2019, PRO-7 presented a total of 230 confiscated e-cigarettes or vapes during the 118th Police service anniversary at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

These confiscated vapes were from around Region 7.

Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, director of PRO-7, said they plan to strengthen the campaign against vapes in public areas, as per the order of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Para we can send a strong message to respect the rights of others,” said De Leon.

According to De Leon, they are still waiting for the order from the higher office regarding the next steps they will take after confiscating vape devices.

However, De Leon assured that they will destroy the devices to make sure that no one else will use them.

Of the 230 vape devices confiscated from all over Central Visayas, CCPO tops the list with 95 confiscations, followed by Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) with 74, and Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) with 30.

Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) has 20 confiscated vapes, Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has seven, Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) has four while Siquijor has none.

