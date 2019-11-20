Police in Central Visayas to start apprehending persons using e-cigarettes in public

Cebu City, Philippines—The police in Central Visayas said it will start apprehending persons who will be using e-cigarettes in public places.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) said they have given the instructions to all the commanders under the region to start apprehending and confiscating on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

This comes after President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Tuesday night, that he will be banning the use and importation of e-cigarettes.

Persons who will be apprehended will only be given a warning for the meantime and will not be imprisoned yet. /bmjo