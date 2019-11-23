Digos lad shows a novel way to enjoy green mangoes

CEBU CITY, Philippines— How do you like your green mangoes?

You might prefer yours with “hipon”, or “uyap.”

Or maybe you just like it dipped in salt.

For this lad from Digos City, his preferred combination is soy sauce and vinegar.

But it can get messy right?

Arjun Castro, 20, has a strategy to avoid the messy situation.

In a video uploaded by his friend, Desiree Insao, Castro is seen demonstrating the mess-free strategy in eating green mangoes with soy sauce and vinegar.

How does he do it?

Use a straw sipping soy sauce and then the vinegar, directly from the packages.

Watch it here:

The video was uploaded on Wednesday, November 20.

“It was created out of boredom, Arjun is the funny one in the group. He sent the video in our barkada’s group chat and asked me to upload it. So I did,” says Insao.

As of 9:20 a.m. of Saturday, November 23, the video has been viewed 207,000 times with 9,700 shares, 4,900 reactions, and 1,400 comments.

Do you have your own unique way of enjoying your green mangoes? / celr