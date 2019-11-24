Bette Midler names Duterte as one of world’s detestable leaders

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bette Midler has classified President Rodrigo Duterte as among the world’s detestable leaders, alongside the likes of U.S. President Donald Trump and Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler.

An outspoken critic of Trump, the actress posted on her Twitter account, her sentiments on the ongoing impeachment hearings on the U.S. president and why it should be a concern for Americans.

“For Americans who think the impeachment hearings have nothing to do with them, think again. Want to leave the door open to a Hitler? A Stalin? A Castro? A Duterte? A Pol Pot? A Putin? An Assad? A Chavez? A Kim Jong Un? A Mussolini? A Mugabe? An Amin? #Trump’s the gateway to that,” she wrote on Saturday morning.

In 2017, Midler called Duterte a “murderous dictator” on her Twitter page, in reaction to the President serenading Trump at the Asean Summit gala dinner in Manila.

“Murderous dictator Duterte serenaded Trump with a Filipino love song,” she wrote. | MUF