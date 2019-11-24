CLO probes 32 City Hall employees ; 5 from Market Division resign

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five of the 37 City Hall employees, who tested positive for illegal drugs use, already resigned from their posts at the City Market Division after they were issued a show cause order asking them to explain the outcome of their drug test.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, the City Legal Officer, said one employee, who is assigned to another City Hall office, presented copies of his medical prescriptions and x-ray and ultra sound results as proof that he is taking medication to justify his drug test outcome while another one questioned the test result which he referred to as “merely screening and has no value.”

The remaining 30 employees ignored the directive of the City Legal Office asking them to explain why they tested positive for illegal drugs use.

Cebu City’s Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) conducted a series of drug testing among City Hall employees this month. Around 20 employees tested positive for illegal drugs use during the first round of the testing held earlier this month while 17 more were added to Cosap’s list after another drug testing held last week.

Gealon said that the medical certificate which the employee submitted will be considered in their evaluation of his case. They would also consider the contestation from the other City Hall employee.

“The rest did not heed our notice, which means that they waived their right to answer and present controverting evidence. Our recommendation will be out within the week,” said Gealon.

Mayor Edgardo Labella earlier warned the City Hall employees that they risk losing their jobs if proven that they are using illegal drugs. / dcb