How to welcome your shoppers in a hilarious and scary way

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Shopping is one of the many things that can relieve us of stress.

Or maybe to others, window shopping is enough for them to feel a little less stressed in life.

But what would you do if you are welcomed by a dismantled mannequin looking like a girl crawling straight from a horror movie?

This netizen took on social media as he experienced something scary and hilarious at the same time in one mall in downtown Cebu.

Jhon Mhyr Caranzo, 29, shared on his Facebook account on November 22 the image of a mannequin who is placed on the floor without her body.

“I was tired at that moment because I lack sleep. Then all of a sudden I saw hands on the floor with a head with no body. I cursed so loud, then laughed after,” says Caranzo.

It happened at around 9 in the morning.

That explains why the mannequin was still on the floor dismantled.

The photo quickly caught the attention of the netizens and as of November 22, the photo has already reached, 514 comments, 4,200 reactions, and 10,000 shares.

Netizen Joulia Tubera commented, “creeepppyy!!”, and Maricon Vertudazo said, “hahaha gikapoy na.”

Now, that’s one way of greeting shoppers! /dbs