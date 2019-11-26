Two Cebu graduates among topnotchers in Customs Broker Board Exam

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) Board has released the results of the recent Customs Broker board exams on the evening of November 25, 2019.

Out of 2,900 takers, only 1,166 passed the exams.

Of the total number of passers, two Cebu graduates managed to land in the Top 10 of the exams.

They are University of Cebu’s Kyle Joren Gallares Cuñado, who landed in seventh place with a rating of 89.75 percent, and Joshua Tampos Tan, who wound up in tenth spot with a rating of 89.00 percent.

The exams were held on November 21 and 22 at testing centers in Manila, Cebu, and Davao. /bmjo