Gazini Ganados’ send-off most talked about on social media

CEBU CITY, Philippines — This is the day we wish the most beautiful woman in the Philippines the best of luck as she competes for the Miss Universe crown.

Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados will be leaving for the United States today for the Miss Universe competition next week, December 9.

As she leaves and prepares for the big day for the universe, netizens were also very quick to give their messages.

On the official Facebook page of Miss Universe Philippines, they posted earlier today (November 26) a photo of Ganados with the caption, “Ready to represent the most beautiful country in the Universe.”

Read more: Miss Universe 2019 candidates’ photos are out; Gazini sizzles in gold top

And one comment from Mikeabby Lopez reads, “Gazini represents humility and compassion in the way she took off her makeup in front of the audience and the way she shows her care for her Lola. May all those special qualities in you help you truly shine and hope the judges will see it too. Good luck Queen Gazini.”

Read more: Gazini Ganados is beautiful even without makeup on

Netizen, John Jomelle Lagrimas said, “BACK TO BACK!!”

While on Twitter the hashtag, #MissUniversePhilippines is at the second spot, followed by #GaziniGanados5 which is on the third spot for the most trending topics in the Philippines.

And on her Twitter account, Ganados posted photos of you wearing a blue Filipiniana-inspired ensemble raising the Philippine flag.

Soar high, Gazini! /dbs