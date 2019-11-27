Intense off-road action expected in 2019 Tough Truck Challenge in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Off-road enthusiasts in Cebu City will have something to look out for as the Queen City of the South hosts the Philippines Tough Truck Challenge 2019 to be held in the mountain barangay of Malubog here.

The National Association of Filipino Off-Roaders (Nasfor)-sanctioned event held in partnership with Maxxis tries and Mobile 1, will be held on December 6 to 8, 2019.

In a recent episode of the weekly CDN Sportstalk show, Ray Gamo of the Jeep Owners Club of Cebu said the motorsports event will have three categories: the stock modified, expert, and extreme.

Those who missed the episode can watch it here:

CDN Sportstalk: Tough Truck CDN Sportstalk is going live with organizers of the Tough Truck Challenge 2019that will be held in Cebu City. Off-roading fans, get a chance to interact with our guests by leaving a comment below. Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, November 25, 2019

“This is going to be the first major event in the off roading community [in Cebu City] after so many years. We’re bringing this back to wake up the off road community here,” Gamo said.

This competition serves as the finale of all the off-road series held by Nasfor throughout the year.

The highlight of the race will be extreme category, which will feature trucks that one doesn’t see on the regular road that often.

Gamo said the vehicles in this category are built, not bought, using pipes and powered by very strong engines and rides on suspension parts from all over the world.

Gamo added that something to look froward to is the lady drivers who are expected to join the competition.

“It is not only one. Probably two, three, or four. We [still] don’t know. We also have possible Malaysian racers,” Gamo said. /bmjo