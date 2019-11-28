Gazini Ganados spends quality time in LA before heading to Atlanta

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Christiana Ganados arrived in the US on Wednesday, November 27, armed with the fighting spirit to compete in the prestigious international pageant.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, November 27, the Cebuano beauty queen said she arrived in Los Angeles (California) and is in the City of Angels to “spend some quality time” before flying to Atlanta (Georgia) where the pageant will be held.

She shared a photo of herself with the famous Hollywood sign.

Ganados left the Philippines on Tuesday, November 26, with a determined heart to win a back-to-back crown for the Philippines.

“It felt so surreal seeing all of you who came to the airport as early as 6 a.m. yesterday to show love and support and to send me off to Miss Universe,” she wrote.

“I cant thank everyone enough and I am continuously asking for you prayers and support,” added Ganados.

The Miss Universe 2019 pageant will be held at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8 or December 9, 8 a.m. Philippine time.