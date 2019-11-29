Girl from Ronda needs assistance for chemotherapy

A six-year-old girl from Barangay Can-abojon, Ronda is in need of financial assistance for her chemotherapy treatment.

Divine Bornea was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) last July 2019. In March, she initially manifested symptoms like fever, pallor, and easy fatigability. She was then brought to medical attention and diagnostic tests were done. Her complete blood count exhibited a low red blood cell and platelet count. She was also given multiple blood transfusions. Subsequently, bone marrow aspiration was performed and the result was consistent with her diagnosis. ALL is a type of cancer of the blood which has a high cure rate if treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy. However, ALL can progress rapidly and is fatal when it is left untreated.

Divine is the youngest of the two siblings. She loves to play and wants to become a police woman someday. Right now, she is in dire need of assistance as she undergoes chemotherapy that will last for three years. Her father is a construction worker earning at least P3,500 per month. Her family also relies on their farming activities and small-scale livestock raising to make both ends meet. Because of the high cost of treatment, her family’s financial resources are already depleted. Thus, her parents are appealing to benevolent individuals for financial aid to help save the life of their child.

Those who wish to donate may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu at Room 210 Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers 232-4706, 412-9020, and 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank at account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.