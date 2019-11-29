Rally behind your favorite Pinoy reps with the newest Inquirer Sports Viber Sticker set!

There is a running joke I read somewhere that perfectly describes an aspect of Filipino culture: we are united during two situations, one is during international pageants and another when our national team is playing on the world stage.

Filipinos are considered as some of the most passionate sports fans in the world especially when basketball and boxing are concerned. The recent years also saw the rise of fame for Philippine volleyball and football as well as weightlifting courtesy of Hidilyn Diaz’s silver Olympic medal (a first in 20 years). Every month, it’s not exaggerated to say that there is a sports event to look forward, thus, conversations about favorite local teams and athletes are staple in every nook and cranny of our country.

This 2019 can be considered as a big sports year for Filipinos because the 30th Southeast Asian Games will be hosted by the Philippines. Happening on November 30 to December 11, world-class players from the current 11 countries of Southeast Asia will gather here in our native soil to compete for the coveted podium finishes.

With this, Inquirer Viber Community is joining the Pinoy Pride fever by launching 2019 Inquirer Sticker pack. Perfect for the upcoming biennial sports event, the sticker pack contains witty sports-related expressions in the form of GIFs to be sent to your friends and family members.

It includes “Kaya mo yan!”, “Call the shots!”, “Let’s go!”, “Stay focused”, among others. The good thing about this pack is the flexibility of the expressions, making them convenient for your everyday chat conversations.

Ready to cheer your hearts out (or maybe send an encouragement to your chat mates)? You can download the FREE sticker pack here.