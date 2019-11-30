Mobile Force confiscates 41 loose firearms, 2 explosives in simultaneous operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 41 loose forearms and two types of explosives were confiscated by the Cebu City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) during a simultaneous operation which commenced on Thursday, November 28.

The operation is in line with the CMFC’s move to crackdown on loose firearms in the city.

CMFC visited the barangays in Cebu City which reportedly have individuals who own unlicensed firearms.

These are Barangays Sinsin, Sudlon I, Sudlon II, Buot-taup, Pamutan, Toong, Buhisan, Sapangdaku, and Bonbon.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret, head of the CMFC, said they urged individuals to surrender the firearms peacefully and assured the public that no cases will be filed to those who will voluntarily surrender their firearms.

Korret said they are doubling their efforts to recover loose firearms especially since the Christmas and New Year holidays are fast approaching.

He said the recovery of loose firearms will ensure safe and peaceful celebration of the holidays.

The confiscated firearms included four units of .30 caliber bolt sniper rifle; 17 units of Caliber 38 revolver pistol; three units of Caliber 22 rifle; and two units of Caliber 30 US M1 carbine rifle.

The haul also included two units of improvised shotgun; one unit of 12GA shotgun double barrel; two units of Caliber 45 pistol; three units of Caliber 5.56 revolver pistol frontier; one unit of Caliber 357 revolver; three units of Caliber 22 revolver; one unit of Caliber 9MM pistol; and one unit of Caliber 22 revolver pistol.

One unit of rifle grenade and one unit of MK2 hand grenade were in the list of confiscated explosives.

In previous report, the CMFC said they were able to recover a total of 204 loose firearms since August 2019.

Korret said they will be setting a quota of 500 recovered firearms within six months as part of their operations to recover all 25,000 loose firearms in Cebu City.

Korret said the confiscated firearms and explosives will be turned over to the police supply officer of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO). / celr