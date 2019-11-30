Labella okays Sinulog street parties; liquor ban stays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella supports the plan of the Sinulog Governing Board (SGB) to allow street parties during the Sinulog parade on January 19, 2020.

But first, he wanted guidelines on the regulation of street parties reviewed to especially make sure that its conduct will not disrupt the flow of the grand parade.

Labella said that he wanted to also continue with the practice of banning the sales and drinking of liquor along the Sinulog route and the conduct of street parties the night before the grand parade to maintain the solemnity of the annual foot procession of the Sto. Niño that is joined by thousands of devotees.

“I am okay with street parties, but no street parties (will be allowed) along the Sinulog route,” he said.

The SGB earlier announced a plan to allow Sinulog street parties after the grand parade is concluded. The city government is also organizing one for the public.

Labella said it would be best for private establishments in the city to host street parties to spread the Sinulog crowd. This was also one way of brining people away from the six-kilometer Sinulog carousel route.

But he wanted the liquor ban to stay wile guidelines on the conduct of street parties will have to be reviewed to ensure regulation. He wanted establishments hosting street parties to especially provide their own security personnel.

Labella said that he does not want the presence of intoxicated people close to the Sinulog route because they could become security risks. / dcb