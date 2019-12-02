Going on a solo trip? Here’s one thing you can do to make it extra memorable

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Going on your first ever solo trip?

Wow! That’s something scary and exciting at the same time.

Jahdiel Ybañez, 26, from Cebu is on to his new adventure in traveling alone, and what better way to make this trip a memorable one than by printing your plane ticket details on your shirt.

“I will be traveling along to Sagada and Baguio and decided to just do this for good vibes,” says Ybañez.

Ybañez, who shared on his Facebook account on November 29 the photo of his tickets printed on paper and ticket printed on his shirt, has been spreading comedic relief online.

The post is captioned, “Airport Guard: Sir ipagawas imong flight itinerary na printout.

Me: No need na ipagawas sir kay naa ra sa t-shirt nako naka-print😅

(Naa pod koy dalang print sa papel in case di dawaton😅).”

(Airport guard: Sir, can you please prepare your printed flight itinerary.

Me: No need, sir, I already have it printed on my shirt.

But I still brought with me a printed copy on a paper just in case they won’t buy what’s on my shirt.)

He told CDN Digital that it was his and his brother’s idea to print the ticket on his shirt to just spread good vibes and really remember his first solo trip.

As of December 1 at 1:00 p.m., the post has already reached 12,000 reactions, 9,400 shares, and 42 comments.

Now if this is not visible enough, we don’t know what is. /dbs