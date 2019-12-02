Gazini invites fans to vote online for her to automatically make it to the top 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines— With just a few days left before the grand coronation night for the 2019 Miss Universe, an online voting was launched December 1, 2019 for a chance for your chosen candidate to automatically make it to the Top 20.

Gazini Ganados, the Philippines’ bet to the prestigious pageant, invited all her supporters through her Instagram stories to vote for her and support her in this journey.

Also, on her official Facebook page, Ganados posted how one can vote for by sharing the link to the website.

On the page they captioned the post by saying, “Hi everyone! Cast your VOTE NOW for Miss Universe Philippines – Gazini Ganados look for #70. VOTE NOW for your favorite contestant to make it into the 2019 MISS UNIVERSE® Top 20! Thank you!”

One can cast a vote on the Miss Universe official website. The voting period runs from December 1, 2019 to December 6, 2019.

The coronation night is slated December 8, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. /bmjo