Six men nabbed, minor rescued in 3 buy-bust ops in five hours in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Six persons were arrested and a minor was rescued in three separate anti-illegal drug operations in five hours in Lapu-Lapu City.

Police also confiscated 55 sachets of suspected shabu and an unlicensed gun.

First to fall was Jigger Rentillosa, 20, while his 17-year-old cohort was held and later turned over to the City Social Welfare Department (CSWD).

Rentillosa and the minor were caught in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pajac at past 6 a.m. on Monday, December 2, said Police Major Narciso Abapo, Mactan Police Station chief, in a phone interview.

Abapo said that they also confiscated 20 sachets of suspected shabu with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P6,000 from them.

An unlicensed .38 caliber revolver was also confiscated from Rentillosa.

Two hours later at past 8 a.m., police arrested Jerico Nardo, 22, and Joelito Vergara, 34, during a followup operation in the same barangay

Abapo said that they also confiscated 9 sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated DDB value of P2,700.

Three hours later at past 11 a.m. in Barangay Maribago, police arrested Jorin Tapan, 21, Leonard Ledesma, 32, and Esmeraldo Paquibot Jr., 27.

They were caught with 26 sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated DDB value of P7,800.

The six suspects were detained at the Mactan Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs