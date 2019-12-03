Cebu City to terminate 13 casual, job order employees for drug use

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City government will terminate 13 job-order and casual employees for testing positive in drug tests done in November.

City Legal Officer Rey Gealon said in a text message to CDN Digital that the City Legal Office (CLO) has recommended the termination of the employees following their show-cause orders issued in November 2019.

“Due process was accorded to the respondents,” said Gealon.

At least eight employees from the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), two from the Department of General Services (DGS), another two from the Parks and Playgrounds, and one from Operation Second Chance are facing termination.

Prior to the recommendation for their termination, Gealon said the drug-positive employees were asked to explain the results.

At least five of the 37 drug-positive employees resigned from their post, while at least 2 employees contested the results to the CLO.

The 18 employees to be terminated admitted to using illegal drugs.

Gealon warned the drug-positive employees who have yet to face the CLO that if they fail to explain themselves to the CLO, they may face immediate termination.

Immediate termination will only apply to job-order and casual employees as regular employees will still undergo a series of investigations. /bmjo