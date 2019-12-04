Gwen to set guidelines to define what ‘help’  barangays can get from Capitol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Not all needs of the province’s 1,066 barangays can be sourced from the Capitol.

This applies especially for barangays that have relatively high income, said Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Garcia said she will set clear parameters on what assistance can Capitol officials, including the board members, can extend to the villages.

“I will come up with a set of guidelines kung unsa ra ang pwede nato nga matabang sa mga barangay kay murag nakita nako in the past nga bisag unsa na lang ang pangayoon. Gikan sa bola, ngadto sa medalya, ngadto sa uniporme, kuwang na lang mangayog singsing,” Garcia said.

(I will come up with a set of guidelines on what we can help the villages with because I noticed in the past that they ask for almost anything. From balls, medals, uniforms, the next thing you know, they’ll be asking for rings.)

The governor said she discovered that several barangays flooded the Capitol with all sorts of requests ranging from medals and trophies, monobloc chair and collapsible tents to financial assistance to activities and infrastructure projects.

“Kini rabang mga monoblock chairs dali kaayo ning mangawala kay adto na man sa mga balay. Mura na man hinuon og kita ang nagprovide sa mga balay,” she added.

(These monoblock chairs, they get lost easily because they go to the houses. It’s like we’re the ones providing for the residences.)

Garcia said she will be announcing these guidelines during the general assembly of barangay captains next Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the IEC Convention Center.

Garcia said the Capitol’s aid to the villages should focus on addressing the most pressing needs like roads, water systems and electricity for far-flung villages.

Garcia also lashed out at big barangays which allegedly spend less on their projects to save money since the savings of offices will eventually be disbursed as year-end bonuses or incentives.

“Let’s utilize our resources in a manner that we bring the most to those who really need it,” Garcia said.

She said that the aides that the province will be releasing, starting 2020, will be equitably distributed based on the needs of the barangays.

“For example, kung kinahanglan sila og footbridge unya pwerteng gamaya na nga barangay, eh di tabangan nato kay kahibaw ta nga ang IRA (internal revenue allotment) ana maayo na lang og moabot og P200,000,” Garcia said.

(For example, if they need a footbridge and it’s a small village, let’s help because we know their IRA is small, it’s a good thing if it would even reach P200,000.) /bmjo