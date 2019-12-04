Remembering Serging: A selfless public servant

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The late Senator Sergio “Serging” Osmeña, Jr. was the best president the Philippines never had.

This was the statement of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella during the commemoration of Serging’s 103rd birth anniversary on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

“All of us are enjoying the Cebu that Serging has built,” the mayor said during the floral offering at the Sergio Osmeña, Jr. monument at the Plaza Sugbo.

WATCH: Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella speaks during the 103rd birth anniversary of former senator Serging Osmeña at the Plaza Sugbo on Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Labella said that Serging may have not become a president, but his leadership is worth emulating by all politicians in the country.

Labella said Serging’s brand of leadership changed the landscape of Metro Cebu when he started the North Reclamation Area and built the Mandaue-Lapu-Lapu Bridge.

Georgia Osmeña, the daughter of Serging, said their family is eternally grateful to the Cebuanos, who continue to honor their father and his legacy.

Serging died in the United States, far from his beloved Cebu, on March 16, 1984.

“Yet 12 years after, when we brought Serging back to be burried in Cebu, he was welcomed with love tears. For that, our family is eternally grateful,” said Georgia.

Serging was credited for developing Metro Cebu during his term as Governor of Cebu from 1951 to 1955.

He also served as mayor of Cebu City from 1955 to 1958, a congressman from 1959 to 1963, and a senator from 1963 to 1965. /bmjo