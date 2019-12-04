Labella pushes for December 4 holiday in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella urged Congressmen Bebot Abellanosa and Raul Del Mar to push for the declaration of a holiday in Cebu every December 4, the birthday of former senator Sergio “Serging” Osmeña, Jr.

Labella said the day should be a holiday in the province of Cebu to honor Osmeña’s contribution to the province.

“This holiday will remind all Cebuanos that Serging was a man who made Cebu what it is today,” said Labella in a press conference on December 4, 2019, during the 103rd birthday of the late Senator.

Serging served as the Governor of Cebu from 1951 to 1955, mayor of Cebu City from 1955 to 1958, Congressman from 1959 to 1963, and Senator from 1963 to 1965.

He is most known for proposing the Mactan-Lapu-Lapu Bridge, which will be later called the Osmeña Bridge, and the development of the North Reclamation Area of cities Cebu and Mandaue.

Labella said the brand of leadership of Serging is worth emulating by modern politicians, especially for the new generation.

The mayor also asked the Cebu City Council to make a resolution urging the House of Congress to declare December 4 a holiday in all cities and towns of Cebu, including chartered cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cebu.

He said this should have been long done as Serging was among the Cebuano leaders who jumpstarted the economic boom in the province that is still being enjoyed by the Cebuanos today. /bmjo