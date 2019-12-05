‘I’m no billionaire’: Angel Locsin surprised at inclusion in Forbes list

MANILA, Philippines — “I’m nowhere near from being a billionaire, but I try my best to do my part in my own little way.”

Actress Angel Locsin said this Wednesday following her inclusion in Forbes Asia’s “Heroes of Philanthropy” list.

Sharing a screenshot of Forbes Asia’s Twitter post regarding her inclusion in the list, Locsin said that Filipinos have always been known for “bayanihan.”

This actress from the Philippines has donated over 15 million pesos in the past decade to fund charities in disaster relief, education and the political rights of indigenous people. https://t.co/h5een5uR6b pic.twitter.com/5OZW61HKhm — Forbes Asia (@ForbesAsia) December 4, 2019

“I never thought [Forbes Asia] would ever mention my name, lol (laughing out loud). Thank you!” Locsin said in an Instagram story.

“Filipinos have always been known for ‘bayanihan’… I hope this would inspire other people to help as well,” she continued.

According to the list, Locsin donated P1 million and distributed relief supplies to residents affected by the series of earthquakes that hit Mindanao in October.

Forbes Asia also noted that Locsin joined the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines and donated food and school supplies to displaced residents amid the battle in Marawi between the Philippine Army and Islamist rebels back in 2017.

“Over the past decade, Locsin has donated as much as P15 million to causes such as educational scholarships for students, supporting the economic and political rights of indigenous people, and ending violence against women and children,” the list noted.

The list stated that Locsin’s donations have helped roughly 500 families affected by Tropical Storm Ondoy in 2009, Typhoon Habagat in 2012 and Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

Aside from Locsin, another Filipino on Forbes’ list is Hans Sy, son of the late retail, banking and property taipan Henry Sy Sr.