Cebuano skateboarders Didal, Lederman bag gold medals in Game of Skate in SEA Games
TAGAYTAY, Philippines — Cebuano skateboarders Margielyn Didal and Daniel Lederman swept the Game of Skate men and women of the 30th Southeast Asian Games, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Tagaytay International Convention Center.
Didal, also an Asian Games gold medalist, bagged the gold medal in the women’s division at the expense of teammate, Christiana Means, who is based in Oregon, USA.
Lederman, for his part, defeated Hutomo Basral of Indonesia for the gold in the men’s division./dbs
