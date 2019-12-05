SM Skating unveils Disney’s “Frozen 2”-inspired rink at SM Seaside City Cebu



Manila, Philippines – Disney Philippines and SM Skating have teamed up to bring the Frozen 2 experience to Disney fans in Cebu. Starting today until January 31, 2019, SM Skating Seaside City Cebu will be bedecked and turned into Frozen 2‘s enchanted forest to bring fans into a journey into the unknown filled with weekend activities and freebies for all skating patrons.

“This Christmas season is all about celebrating with your friends and family. Every year SM Skating is filled with patrons who are looking to spend more time together with their loved ones.” said Christian Wong, AVP for SM Sports and Leisure Centers. “This 2019, we have collaborated with Disney to make it a more memorable experience for our skaters through a Frozen 2-inspired skating rink. Our collaboration brings in a one-of-a-kind concept to the Cebu Community and gives them a glimpse of what they can look forward to when they watch the movie, and continues the experience they had right after they come back watching it.”



SM Skating Seaside City Cebu will give a glimpse of Frozen 2’s enchanted forest to bring the movie’s beloved characters and stories closer to Cebuano fans. The rink’s glass is wrapped with Frozen 2’s fall facade, while autumn trees are placed inside and outside the rink to depict where Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven go on an adventure in the movie.

Inside the rink, skaters are in for a treat as SM Skating gives its patrons freebies every Saturday from November 23 until December 14, when you skate at a special rate of Php450. Frozen 2 merchandise courtesy of the SM Store will be on sale during the activation until December; while special promo deals will be made available to all shoppers of Toy Kingdom and SM Store for a limited time when they buy any Frozen 2 merchandise at select stores nationwide.

