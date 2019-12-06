SEA Games: Hallasgo beats favorite Tabal as PH goes 1-2 in women’s marathon

By: Marc Anthony Reyes - Philippine Daily Inquirer December 06,2019 - 10:10 AM

Philippines’ Christine Hallasgo is the new marathon queen in the Southeast Asian Games. Photo from 2019 SEA Games

 

NEW CLARK CITY — Little known Christine Hallasgo upstaged Olympian and gold favorite Mary Joy Tabal as the Philippines scored a 1-2 finish in women’s marathon Friday in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Hallasgco, whose role was just to pace the defending champion Tabal, pulled off that massive upset to kick off the country’s campaign in track and field.

The Malaybalay, Bukidnon native clocked two hours, 56 minutes and 56 seconds for the victory.

Tabal, five-time national champion, collapsed after crossing the finish line and had to be taken by stretcher inside the medical room of the NCC stadium.

The Cebu City pride timed 2:58:49 to settle for silver, while Vietnam checked in third with 3:02.52.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.