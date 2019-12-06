SEA Games: Hallasgo beats favorite Tabal as PH goes 1-2 in women’s marathon

NEW CLARK CITY — Little known Christine Hallasgo upstaged Olympian and gold favorite Mary Joy Tabal as the Philippines scored a 1-2 finish in women’s marathon Friday in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Hallasgco, whose role was just to pace the defending champion Tabal, pulled off that massive upset to kick off the country’s campaign in track and field.

The Malaybalay, Bukidnon native clocked two hours, 56 minutes and 56 seconds for the victory.

Tabal, five-time national champion, collapsed after crossing the finish line and had to be taken by stretcher inside the medical room of the NCC stadium.

The Cebu City pride timed 2:58:49 to settle for silver, while Vietnam checked in third with 3:02.52.